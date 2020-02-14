Lauderhill PD: Dad in custody after slashing 2 children with machete

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Two children have been transported to the hospital after, authorities said, their father slashed them with a machete in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to a home along Northwest 11th Street and 44th Avenue at around 10:30 a.m., Friday.

Rescue officials said the 10-year-old and 17-year-old victims were transported to Broward Health Medical Center with severe injuries.

One victim sustained injuries to her upper body while the other sustained an injury to her arm.

Lauderhill Police said the suspect fled the scene but has since been taken into custody.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

