Lauderhill PD: Dad arrested after slashing daughter, her teen sister with machete

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Two girls have been transported to the hospital after, authorities said, one of the girls’ father slashed them with a machete in Lauderhill.

7News cameras captured family members consoling the girls’ mother outside of the home along Northwest 11th Street and 44th Terrace, Friday afternoon.

According to Lauderhill Police, 47-year-old Dennis Reid attacked his 10-year-old daughter and her 17-year-old sister at the house.

“We received a 911 call, a frantic call stating that there was an individual chopping up females,” said Lauderhill Police Lt. Mike Santiago.

Police and fire rescue crews responded to the scene at around 10:30 a.m.

About a half hour earlier, investigators said, Reid got into a domestic dispute with the two young victims at the residence.

“Essentially, at that point, the father picked up a machete and began attacking the two girls,” said Santiago.

“It’s real, real sad, because those people are like family to me,” said family friend Lilly Middleton.

Rescue officials said both victims were transported to Broward Health Medical Center with severe injuries.

One victim sustained injuries to her neck while the other sustained an injury to her arm and head.

“I think it’s crazy, for someone to do that to kids, I am very much hurting,” said Middleton.

The girls have since undergone surgery and, as of Saturday afternoon, are listed in stable condition.

Police said Reid also attacked the girls’ mother, but she was not injured.

“I don’t like to see these things happen,” said a woman who lives in the neighborhood.

Kemar Downie, a man who responded to the scene, told 7News he’s the uncle of the 17-year-old victim.

“It’s real crazy, man. I’m so weak in the legs. It’s hard to swallow, you know?” he said.

Investigators said Reid fled the scene but later turned himself in at the Broward County Jail.

Detectives said Reid does not live at the house, but they believe he arrived at the home at around 6 a.m. for child care purposes. The girls’ mother was scheduled to board a flight earlier on Friday.

Reid is facing two counts of attempted felony murder and two counts of aggravated child abuse. He is being held without bond.

Police continue to investigate.

