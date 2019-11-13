Lauderhill PD: Armed kidnapping leads to robbery and burglary in Sunrise

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Lauderhill Police are investigating after a man said he was kidnapped at gunpoint and taken to a house in Sunrise where the masked men robbed his friend.

The victim told detectives he was with a friend at Vegas Cabaret, located in the area of North University Drive and Inverrary Boulevard, early Wednesday morning.

He told police his friend left and shortly after when he decided to leave, two masked men approached him and forced him into his car at gunpoint.

The crooks directed the victim to drive to a house in the area of Northwest 70th Avenue and 22nd Court in Sunrise.

Investigators said the man was forced to call his friend out from inside of the home.

The two crooks proceeded to rob the victim’s friend of cash and jewelry.

They fled the scene in an awaiting white Mercedes SUV.

Shortly after, Fort Lauderdale Police requested assistance for a bailout in the area of Northwest 33rd Way and 18th Court where the Mercedes was recovered.

Police are searching for the two crooks as well as the getaway driver who was behind the wheel of the SUV.

“What we’re trying to do now with the investigators out there is try to tie all the pieces together to see where this goes, but you could see how it was a very violent for this particular victim and the other victim,” said Lauderhill Police Lt. Mike Santiago. “We still have suspects at large that are to be considered armed and dangerous.”

If you have any information on this investigation, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

