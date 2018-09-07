Lauderhill man shot at in road rage incident during work commute on I-595

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is behind bars after road rage led to shots being fired in Lauderhill.

The 39-year-old father, who did not want to be identified, said he was on his way to work on Interstate 595, in Davie, when a man behind the wheel of a white work truck pulled up beside him and pulled the trigger.

“I don’t know, maybe I just wasn’t going fast enough for him,” the victim said.

The bullet penetrated the rear window, just inches behind his headrest.

“That’s maybe eight inches,” the man said.

The victim was in fear for his life, but still decided to follow the truck to write down the truck’s plate number.

“I did my best to [stay at] a safe distance, really to make sure this guy got caught,” he said.

Police tracked down 33-year-old Michael Gray and arrested him for the road rage.

Officials said when they apprehended Gray, he had a gun in his pocket and admitted to being on the highway at the time of the incident.

“Who expects to get shot at going to work early in the morning?” the victim said. “It could’ve been a whole different day right now.”

He’s glad police caught the suspect, but he still has questions.

“Why take action that could take a person’s life, because you’re driving?” he said.

Gray has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and shooting into an occupied car.

