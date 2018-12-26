Lauderhill man brings loaded assault rifle into store over dispute on cigarette price

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Cameras were rolling when a Lauderhill man brought a loaded assault rifle into a convenience store over a dispute on the price of cigarettes.

Police said the incident took place around 5 p.m. at the Lauderhill Supermarket along the 2000 block of Northwest 49th Avenue, last Thursday.

According to officials, 60-year-old Robert Miller brought the rifle into the store because he was upset over the price of two packs of cigarettes.

“I’m speechless,” said customer Jacques Momeerhouse. “Do we need all of that?”

The arrest report said Miller had entered the supermarket prior to incident to buy two packs of Pall Mall cigarettes, but he left because the price was $11 and he only had $10.

Investigators said Miller was so upset about the dollar difference that he grabbed his long rifle and returned to confront the clerk.

“Yo, cuz brought a rifle?” said one customer in response to footage of the incident.

“Crazy,” added another.

Miller eventually left the convenient store without injuring anyone.

Police then arrested him near the store while still holding the assault rifle, which reportedly had 25 rounds inside.

The 60-year-old faced a judge in Broward County on Friday.

“Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, improper exhibition of a firearm or dangerous weapon,” said Judge Kim Theresa Mollica during his appearance.

The prosecutor pushed for the judge to raise the bond because of the nature of the crime.

“I am extremely concerned that because Mr. Miller thought that the clerk was messing with him about the price of cigarettes, he decided it would be prudent to go and obtain a long rifle,” the prosecutor said.

While Miller waits to see what’s next, customers are now in disbelief that a dispute over cigarettes led to this.

“He should have just let that go, you feel me?” said one customer.

“That’s someone who is not in their mind, and if he did act on it, he would regret it for the rest of his life,” added Momeerhouse.

The judge gave Miller a $25,000 bond, a GPS ankle monitor and ordered him to stay away from the store.

