LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A family of seven was left without a place to call home after a fire broke out in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the house fire near Northwest 52nd Avenue and 15th Court, Sunday morning.

The home was declared a total loss.

The American Red Cross has stepped in to give aid.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

