Lauderhill homeowner shaken after SUV driver slams into house, flees

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A Lauderhill homeowner is reeling, hours after a driver slammed his SUV into his living room and took off on foot, leaving behind a mess of metal and debris.

Alex Bonner said this is a wake-up call he never wanted to receive, early Saturday morning.

“I heard a big explosion,” he said.

Bonner said he walked to his living room to find a Lexus SUV.

According to Lauderhill Police, the crash took place at around 4 a.m. when a driver lost control of his 2008 RX 250 and came crashing into Bonner’s home on Northwest 35th Avenue.

The rattled homeowner said the damage was so severe he thought something blew up.

​”We have propane gas in the house, and I thought it was a propane explosion at first,” he said, “until I saw the lights coming through the big hole in the house, and then I realized it was a car.”

That SUV left behind an expensive mess, full of mangled alloy and crushed concrete.

Bonner said he was home with his elderly mother, who remains shaken up by the crash.

To make matters worse, Bonner said, the motorist responsible for the gaping hole in his property is nowhere to be found.

“The driver took off and ran. He took off and ran,” he said.

If you have any information on this crash or the driver’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

