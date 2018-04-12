Lauderhill gas station cameras capture gunman targeting chain-wearing customer

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras at a Lauderhill gas station captured a man being shot at for his gold chain.

The armed robbery happened at an Exxon gas station off of Sunrise Boulevard, but police said the gunman set up and stalked the victim long before.

“Very ruthless, considering that it’s in the middle of the evening, very busy parking lot, very busy gas station, very busy intersection,” said Lauderhill Police Lt. Mike Santiago. “It just happens. It’s such a brazen thing.”

Surveillance video from the Marco 30 incident shows the victim as he walked to his purple 1989 Chevrolet Caprice. The robber could also be seen in a black Chevrolet Camaro positioning his car for the attack.

“You can clearly see on the video where the Camaro is somewhat stalking the victim,” Santiago. “They pull out, they pull in, they pull out, and then they finally start to back up.”

Another camera showed the shooter as he got out of the Camaro and pointed a gun at the victim, who was putting gas in his car.

Once he saw the gun, the victim began to run away. That’s when, police said, he was shot and fell to the ground.

“It was a very thick, gold chain, probably valued at high value,” Santiago said. “That’s basically what it was. This was a robbery that involved a shooting.”

Cameras captured the gunman as he ran over to the victim, grabbed the chain and fled the scene.

Good Samaritans then tried to aid the victim and called officials.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

7News interviewed the victim about the incident, but he said he’s too scared to speak on camera.

Police are now searching for that gunman. “Without community involvement, it makes our job very, very tough,” Santiago said. “Even with video, even with witnesses, it’s important that the community gets involved. Contact the Lauderhill Police Department.”

If you recognize the subject, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.