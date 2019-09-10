Lauderhill firefighters work to rescue victims trapped inside high-rise fire

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are currently working to rescue victims trapped inside a high-rise fire in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue units responded to the scene, located along Northwest 44th Street and Rock Island Road just after 10 a.m., Tuesday.

#Lauderhill fire units on scene of a high rise structure fire with trapped victims. 4164 Inverrary Dive. #BreakingNews — Lauderhill Fire PIO (@LauderhillFDPIO) September 10, 2019

It is unclear how many victims are trapped inside of the building.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.