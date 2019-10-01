Lauderhill fire station, school evacuated during hazmat situation

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Both a Lauderhill fire station and a school were evacuated after, police said, a woman brought hazardous materials to the station after cleaning her home.

Lauderhill Police responded to Station 57, at 1980 NW 56th Ave., at around 4 p.m., Tuesday.

According to police, a woman brought a five-gallon bucket to the fire station while cleaning out her late husband’s belongings from her home.

Police said they found magnesium, liquid glycerine — a component of TNT — and potassium powder inside of the bucket. They added that when the listed materials are combined, they are explosive.

However, the chemicals were in separate plastic containers within the bucket.

The woman’s husband was a Vietnam War veteran and had recently passed away, police said.

The fire station was evacuated, and 56th Avenue was closed to traffic while police investigated. Police expanded their perimeter at around 5 p.m.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue officials said 97 students and staff from nearby Royal Palm Elementary School were initially placed on lockdown. However, the school was evacuated through the back exit.

FBI investigators also responded to the scene, fire officials said.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the scene where an orange bucket could be seen outside of the building.

A Broward Sheriff’s Office bomb squad unit responded to the scene to investigate the hazardous materials.

Investigators could be seen carrying the orange bucket and a black box towards the staging area.

Aerial cameras also captured the bomb squad placing their robot in the back of the vehicle.

Authorities said the woman stayed on the scene and cooperated with them. She does not face any charges relating to the incident.

Aerial footage showed several emergency vehicles beginning to clear the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

Drivers in the area were asked to seek alternative routes because of the road closures.

