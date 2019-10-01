Lauderhill fire station, school evacuated due to hazmat situation

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Both a Lauderhill fire station and a school have been evacuated after, police said, a woman brought hazardous materials to the station after cleaning her home.

Lauderhill Police responded to Station 57, at 1980 NW 56th Ave., at around 4 p.m., Tuesday.

According to police, a woman brought a five-gallon bucket to the fire station while cleaning out her late husband’s belongings from her home.

Police said they found magnesium, liquid glycerine — also known as TNT — and potassium powder inside of the bucket. They added that when the listed materials are combined, they are explosive.

However, the chemicals are in a safe position because they are in separate plastic containers within the bucket.

The woman’s husband was a Vietnam War veteran and had recently passed away, police said.

The fire station has since been evacuated, and 56th Avenue has been closed to traffic while police investigate. Police have since expanded their perimeter.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue officials said 97 students and staff from nearby Royal Palm Elementary School were initially placed on lockdown. However, the school has since been evacuated through the back exit.

FBI investigators are on the scene, fire officials said.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the scene where an orange bucket could be seen outside of the building.

A Broward Sheriff’s Office bomb squad unit has responded to the scene to investigate the hazardous materials.

Investigators said the woman has stayed on the scene and is cooperating. She does not face any charges relating to the incident.

Drivers in the area are asked to seek alternative routes.

