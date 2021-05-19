Lauderhill father pleads for his life during armed robbery before he is shot and killed

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A Lauderhill man was captured on video pleading for his life while he was being robbed outside of his home, but the armed robbers would kill him anyway before they escaped with his valuables.

Sabrina Leslie, victim Michael Leslie’s mother, said he was a good son, a good father to his two children and would be the type of person to give you the shirt off his back.

“Our life will never be the same,” she said. “They’ve taken a piece of me — my family, not just me, not just me as a mother, but my whole family. Cousins, uncles, brothers and sisters, children, we’ll never be the same. If you were coming for the jewelry, whatever you took from him, you could have taken it and left Michael alone. Take it, take whatever he was giving you. He actually said, ‘I’m giving it to you,’ and you still killed him.”

Security footage captured the 29-year-old attempting to go inside of his home in the 3400 block of Northwest 13th Street, just after 4 a.m., on Feb. 1. When Leslie arrives, he finds the door locked, so he knocks to be let inside.

Soon after, two armed, masked men came from behind Leslie and pointed a gun in his face.

Leslie is then heard pleading with the crooks to take his belongings before they hit him.

The victim and the crooks struggled before Leslie ran away from the crooks. However, the men chased after the 29-year-old and shot him not far from the home.

Leslie was found around 100 yards from his home, and he was transported to Broward Health Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The 29-year-old’s family is offering more money for information leading to the arrest of the two crooks.

If you have any information on Leslie’s death, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $12,000.

