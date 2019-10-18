Lauderhill cop who found, treated stabbed teen in Coral Springs shares ordeal

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An off-duty police officer who found and treated a stabbed teenager at a Coral Springs gas station is recalling the moment he found himself in the middle of the medical emergency.

Lauderhill Police Officer Sam Ramos was on his way home Thursday afternoon when the alleged stabbing occurred at a 7-Eleven along the 11600 block of West Sample Road.

“I took an oath to protect and serve, especially when it comes to these children, and that’s what I’m gonna do,” Ramos said.

Ramos said that he is never really off duty, and he took that same approach when he came upon the emergency situation.

“I observed a bunch of older teens or students,” Ramos said. “They had book bags. It looked like they were fighting. People running everywhere.”

Ramos remained calm as the situation escalated and treated the victim’s wound.

“Several older teenagers were coming up to me saying, ‘Somebody was stabbed,'” Ramos said. “I tried to keep the teenager calm. It looked like he was about to go into shock, so I just tried to talk to him and keep him calm.”

The injured teen was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center, where he remains in stable condition with a punctured lung, police said.

Coral Springs Police said the alleged attacker is 14-year-old Raul Rios Capote. He was arrested Thursday and appeared in court less than 24 hours later.

Capote has been charged with attempted murder and was emotional as the judge ordered him held for at least another week.

“You don’t do this for the money,” Ramos said. “You really just do it to help others.”

Capote is scheduled to be back in court next week.

