Lauderhill clerk punched unconscious in February robbery held at gunpoint months after

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A Lauderhill store clerk who was punched in the face during a robbery and then held at gunpoint months later is speaking out about the attacks.

Store clerk Borhann Urdinn has dealt with his fair share of robberies at the Valero Gas Station located near Garfield Street and South State Road 7.

On Feb. 5, he was punched unconscious and lost four teeth after a robber tried to get away with a pack of beer.

In the most recent robbery, an armed robber entered the store and began to bang on the plexiglass.

Both incidents were caught on surveillance.

“He tried to hit the door to break it,” Urdinn said.

Surveillance video showed the subject entering the gas station store carrying a long gun on May 17, at around 1:30 a.m.

“He came very fast and jumped on the main door,” Urdinn said.

Urdinn said that’s when the subject began to yell at him. He was locked behind a plexiglass for his protection.

“He was fast. He shoot the gun that way, ” Urdinn said. “He said, ‘Open the door! Open the door!'”

The armed subject was not able to break in and eventually left empty-handed.

Urdinn said what scares him most is that this is the second altercation at the store.

“I don’t know the reason, what is in their mind,” he said. “I really don’t know, but luckily I was saved. God saved me.”

The clerk said just last week, a group of men tried to steal beer, but he managed to lock the door on them. They left without the loot.

“So scary. I cannot explain the situation, what happened,” he said.

Police detectives are now searching for the May 17 subject.

If you have any information on these cases, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

