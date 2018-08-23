Lauderdale Lakes woman speaks out after home burglarized, firearm stolen

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A burglar is on the loose after hitting multiple Lauderdale Lakes homes.

Shana Roberts has already fallen victim to burglars in the recent past, with her vehicle being broken into a few weeks ago.

Now, Roberts has been left traumatized and scared for the safety of her family after her home was burglarized on Aug. 13.

“I feel like every noise I hear, I’m jumping up, ‘What’s going on, everybody OK?'” she said.

A doorbell camera captured the crook walking up to the front door.

“He comes up, he knocks on the door. It’s a continuous knock for a good amount of seconds,” Roberts said. “He waits there, and it looks like he does this and turns toward the tree out here like he’s telling someone no one’s answering.”

He is then seen walking away and going around the side of the home to her seven-month-old daughter’s bedroom.

“This is your baby’s room, and you’re thinking, ‘Oh, my God, what if she was in here?'” she said. “We’re sleeping, we armed the security system and it doesn’t go off.”

Blood was left on the floor possibly from the burglar being cut by the glass he shattered on his way inside.

“There were two drops around here, and then it’s like they were smeared,” Roberts said.

She said from there, the crook went on to ransack the bedroom. He took jewelry, money, electronics and something belonging to her child.

“He has a little piggy bank that we got from Jamaica, and he’s like, ‘Mom they took all of my money from my piggy bank,'” Roberts said. “I was like, ‘Are you serious?'”

Roberts wants the public to see the burglar in the surveillance video and hopes someone can identify him.

“You work so hard to know that we got our first house and this happens,” she said. “It hurts.”

The burglar also made off with a licensed .40 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun from inside the home.

Officials said the suspect is believed to have a distinctive tattoo from his wrist to his elbow.

If you have any information on this home burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

