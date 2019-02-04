Lauderdale Lakes emergency room evacuated due to bomb threat

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are investigating a bomb threat at a Lauderdale Lakes hospital.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the Florida Medical Center along West Oakland Park Boulevard, just before 3 p.m., Monday.

Deputies said the threat came in through the Broward County Crime Stoppers tip line.

The hospital’s emergency room was evacuated as a precaution.

All roads heading into the hospital and its neighboring buildings have been closed.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene as police and fire rescue set up a command post in the hospital’s parking lot.

No injuries have been reported.

