Lauderdale Lakes convenience store robbery caught on camera

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a man caught on camera robbing a Lauderdale Lakes convenience store.

Employees identify the man as a frequent customer nicknamed “Pitbull.”

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 19th Street Food Stop, located in the area of Northwest 19th Street and 36th Terrace, on July 24.

In newly released surveillance footage, the man could be seen waiting at the counter with no employee on the other side.

After looking around for other people, Pitbull could be seen jumping over the counter.

A store clerk then runs up to him and tries to get him to leave the area but he pushes her away and continues to move towards the cash register.

As the employee tries to get Pitbull to leave, he could be seen pushing her away and grabbing a money pouch from under the register.

He then flees from the scene as the store clerk chases after him.

According to the store clerk, her boyfriend chased the man down the street and hit him with a rock but headed back to the store after he saw Pitbull was around other people believed to be his friends.

He is described as a man between 20 to 30 years of age and of Haitian decent.

He stands approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and has a stocky build.

The clerk said Pitbull has previously asked for employment at the store.

If you have any information on this convenience store robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

