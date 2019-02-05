Latin star Maluma makes surprise visit to cancer patients at Baptist Hospital

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Latin pop star Maluma stopped by Baptist Hospital to let patients cut his hair on World Cancer Day.

The Grammy Award winning artist made the surprise visit at the hospital’s Miami Cancer Institute in Southwest Miami-Dade, Monday.

“Today specifically is World Cancer Day, and I had the opportunity to visit a hospital with very special patients,” Maluma said in a video shared by Baptist Health South Florida.

Our kids at Miami Cancer Institute helped latin music superstar, @maluma get a brand new look! ✂️ Thank you for the memories and the endless smiles! #MalumaBaby #WorldCancerDay #PediatricCancer #Maluma pic.twitter.com/wegAK5bj1O — Baptist Health S FL (@BaptistHealthSF) February 4, 2019

In the video, he’s seen sitting on a chair as patients take turns with scissors.

The singer expressed that while he knows going through chemotherapy is difficult, he wanted the kids at the hospital to know that he is with them.

