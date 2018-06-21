Latin rapper Kevin Fret faces judge after Brickell fight

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Latin rapper was arrested and faced a judge after a brawl in Brickell.

Puerto Rican rapper Kevin Fret faced a judge on Wednesday after he was accused of throwing a metal bottle at another man during a fight Tuesday.

He allegedly hit the other man in the head.

The fight happened at the Brickell Heights condo building near Southeast Ninth Street and South Miami Avenue.

The 25-year-old has been charged with one count of aggravated battery.

