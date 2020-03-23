Latest numbers: 1,227 COVID-19 cases in Florida, over 500 in South Florida alone

(WSVN) - There now over 1,200 cases of the coronavirus in Florida, and nearly half of them are located in South Florida.

As of 6 p.m. Monday, there are 1,227 confirmed cases in the state, including 80 infected non-residents who are isolated in the state.

There are 278 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 263 cases in Broward.

A total of 89 cases have been confirmed in Palm Beach County and two cases have been reported in Monroe County.

For a full break down of the cases in Florida, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.