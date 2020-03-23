Latest numbers: 1,171 COVID-19 cases in Florida, over 500 in South Florida alone

(WSVN) - There now over 1,100 cases of the coronavirus in Florida, and nearly half of them are located in South Florida.

As of 11.a.m. Monday, there are 1,171 confirmed cases in the state, including 75 infected non-residents who are isolated in the state.

There are 267 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade, and 258 cases in Broward.

A total of 89 cases have been confirmed in Palm Beach County and 2 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

For a full break down of the cases in Florida, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.