Latest COVID-19 numbers: Over 82,000 Florida cases, deaths surpass 3,000

(WSVN) - There are now more than 82,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 3,018 deaths.

As of 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 82,719 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 2,610 from Tuesday’s update.

There are now 23,273 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 9,812 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 9,472 and 137 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 12,389 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

