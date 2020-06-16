Latest COVID-19 numbers: Over 80,000 Florida cases, deaths near 3,000

(WSVN) - There are now more than 80,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 2,993 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 80,109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 2,783 from Monday’s update.

There are now 22,741 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 9,498 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 9,262 and 131 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 12,206 hospital admissions statewide.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

