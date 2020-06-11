Latest COVID-19 numbers: Over 69,000 Florida cases, deaths surpass 2,800

(WSVN) - There are now more than 69,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 2,848 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Thursday, the Florida Department of Health reported 69,069 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 1,698 from Wednesday’s update.

There are now 20,548 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 8,337 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 7,887, and 120 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 11,571 hospital admissions statewide.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

