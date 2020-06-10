Latest COVID-19 numbers: Over 67,000 Florida cases, Miami-Dade cases surpass 20,000

(WSVN) - There are over 67,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 2,801 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health reported a total of 67,371 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 1,371 from Tuesday’s update.

There are now 20,277 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 8,193 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 7,678, and 116 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 11,345 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

