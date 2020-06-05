Latest COVID-19 numbers: Over 60,000 Florida cases, deaths surpass 2,600

(WSVN) - There are now more than 60,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 2,660 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported 61,488 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 1,305 from Wednesday’s update.

There are now 19,056 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 7,572 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 6,859, and 110 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 10,794 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.