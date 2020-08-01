Latest COVID-19 numbers: Over 480,000 Florida cases, deaths surpass 7,000

(WSVN) - There are now more than 480,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 7,022 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Saturday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 480,028 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 9,642 from Friday’s update.

There are now 121,207 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 56,797 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 33,854, and 1,325 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 26,972 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

