Latest COVID-19 numbers: Over 350,000 Florida cases, deaths near 5,000

(WSVN) - There are now more than 350,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 4,982 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Sunday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 350,047 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 12,478 from Saturday’s update.

There are now 84,238 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 39,281 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 25,785, and 859 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 20,971 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

