Latest COVID-19 numbers: Over 232,000 Florida cases, deaths surpass 4,000

(WSVN) - There are now more than 232,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 4,009 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Thursday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 232,718 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 8,935 from Wednesday’s update.

There are now 55,961 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 25,102 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 18,656, and 445 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 17,167 hospital admissions statewide.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

