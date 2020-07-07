Latest COVID-19 numbers: Over 213,000 Florida cases, deaths surpass 3,800

(WSVN) - There are now more than 213,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 3,841 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 213,794 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 7,347 from Monday’s update.

There are now 51,058 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 22,595 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 17,638, and 398 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 16,425 hospital admissions statewide.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

