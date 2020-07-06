Latest COVID-19 numbers: Over 206,000 Florida cases, deaths surpass 3,700

(WSVN) - There are now more than 206,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 3,778 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Monday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 206,447 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 6,336 from Sunday’s update.

There are now 48,992 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 21,856 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 17,242, and 380 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 16,045 hospital admissions statewide.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

