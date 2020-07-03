Latest COVID-19 numbers: Over 178,000 Florida cases, deaths surpass 3,600

(WSVN) - There are now more than 178,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 3,684 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Friday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 178,594 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 9,488 from Thursday’s update.

There are now 42,311 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 18,229 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 15,324, and 322 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 15,491 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

