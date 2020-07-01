Latest COVID-19 numbers: Over 158,000 Florida cases, deaths surpass 3,500

(WSVN) - There are now more than 158,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 3,550 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 158,997 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 6,563 from Tuesday’s update.

There are now 37,961 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 16,155 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 14,447, and 270 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 14,825 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

