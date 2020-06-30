Latest COVID-19 numbers: Over 152,000 Florida cases, deaths surpass 3,500

(WSVN) - There are now more than 152,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 3,505 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 152,434 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 6,093 from Monday’s update.

There are now 36,820 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 15,624 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 14,150, and 259 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 14,580 hospital admissions statewide.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

