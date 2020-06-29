Latest COVID-19 numbers: Over 146,000 Florida cases, deaths surpass 3,400

(WSVN) - There are now more than 146,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 3,447 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Monday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 146,341 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 5,266 from Sunday’s update.

There are now 35,222 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 15,045 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 13,711, and 236 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 14,354 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

