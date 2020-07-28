Latest COVID-19 numbers: Nearly 442,000 Florida cases, deaths surpass 6,100

(WSVN) - There are now more than 441,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 6,117 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 441,977 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 9,230 from Monday’s update.

There are now 110,352 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 51,657 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 31,598, and 1,175 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 24,917 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.