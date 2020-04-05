Latest COVID-19 numbers: Florida cases top 12,300; deaths over 220

(WSVN) — There are now more than 12,300 cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 221 deaths. As of 6 p.m., Sunday, the Florida Department of Health reported 12,350 confirmed cases in the state. Since 11 a.m. three additional deaths have been reported. However, there have been no changes in number of reported COVID-19 cases since Sunday morning.

There are 4,061 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 1,871 cases in Broward.

A total of 998 cases have been confirmed in Palm Beach County, and 43 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

For a full break down of the cases in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

