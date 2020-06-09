Latest COVID-19 numbers: 66,000 Florida cases, deaths surpass 2,700

(WSVN) - There are now 66,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 2,765 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health reported exactly 66,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 1,096 from Monday’s update.

There are now 19,980 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 8,035 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 7,518, and 114 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 11,185 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.