MIAMI (WSVN) - Supporters gathered in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood to honor the late Haitian president and his injured wife.

Dozens attended the monthly Sounds of Little Haiti event at the Little Haiti Cultural Center on Friday.

On top of the regular concert festivities of live music, they held a peace memorial for the deceased Haitian president and the people of Haiti. Organizers felt this was a great way to speak on the tragedy.

“We realized people need some place to gather, to talk about it, to say what they’re mad about, why they feel this way, and I’m just so happy that the City of Miami, you know, our mayor and Commissioner Jeffery Watson and Mayor Suarez gave us an opportunity to get together and give our condolences,” said Sandy Dorsainvil, the former director of the cultural center.

Gunmen shot and killed Haitian President Jovenel Moïse in his bedroom last Wednesday in Port-au-Prince, injuring First Lady Martine Moïse in the process.

The first lady is recovering at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where a group of Haitian women leaders also gathered outside to pray for her speedy recovery and the people of Haiti.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.