TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Weeks after Florida’s abortion bill was passed by the House, it’s in the hands of the Senate.

There’s much debate before Thursday’s big vote.

“This bill ensures that a person carrying a fetus to term is financially supported by the person who caused the insemination of the egg before and after the fetus comes out of the womb,” said Sen. Tina Polsky (D), Boca Raton.

“But what happens if a woman sleeps with multiple men and gets pregnant?” asked Sen. Travis Hutson (R), Palm Coast.

“I don’t love the implication that you mentioned with respect to, you know, she sleeps around with a lot of different guys,” said Polsky.

“I think the conversation is worth discussion, but I think it falls without the scope of this bill, and I’d ask that you to please vote down on this amendment,” said Sen. Kelli Stargel (R), Lakeland.

It’s a last ditch chance for the opponents of the proposed abortion ban to make changes, and so far, it has not worked.

The law would ban most abortions after 15 weeks with no exception for rape, incest or human trafficking.

As they have for weeks, opponents have told personal stories of terminating a pregnancy after the time table this bill would allow.

“That was an ectopic pregnancy, and I had to go get a procedure done,” said Sen. Annette Taddeo (D), who is also a candidate for governor.

“My anxiety and depression was growing extremely worse, and I was suicidal,” said a woman with a plaid blazer.

“I got a call from my midwife, and she says ‘It’s not that the tech wasn’t getting good pictures of his heart, that part of his heart is missing,'” said a woman in a navy shirt.

But not one proposed changed passed the House, and it is unclear if any will be approved by the Senate.

“I believe life is precious from conception,” said Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez (R), Doral. “That’s my personal belief. However, I do believe that 15 weeks is sufficient time to make a decision as to whether or not you want to carry the pregnancy to full term or not.”

The strategy, it seemed, for Lighthouse Point Democrat Gary Farmer was to just eat up as much time of the Senate floor as possible.

“Pregnancies can happen a lot of different ways, sometimes life mimics art. It’s life-altering in so many, many, many different ways,” said Farmer.

Farmer said he is going to keep up with those long debates, long commentary hoping that he can change some minds.

Although the Republicans do have the numbers to pass the bill. That will likely happen Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.