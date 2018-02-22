Las Olas City Centre honors Stoneman Douglas victims with lights tribute

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A building in Fort Lauderdale is paying tribute to the lives lost in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

The Las Olas City Centre building in downtown Fort Lauderdale went dark for one-minute intervals, Wednesday night — repeated 17 times to represent each of the 17 victims.

After that tribute, the building remained lit up in burgundy lights, which is a Stoneman Douglas school color.

The building will remain lit burgundy until the end of the month.

