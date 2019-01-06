Las Olas Art Fair kicks off in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The 31st annual Las Olas Art Fair kicked off in Fort Lauderdale.

All types of art from more than 300 artists line Las Olas Boulevard during the event.

The annual tradition gives attendees the opportunity to purchase pieces and meet some of their favorite artists.

Attendees might even have the chance of having an art piece commissioned.

The different art styles represented at the art fair include sculpture, woodwork, jewelry, paintings and wearable art.

