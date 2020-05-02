Larkin Community Hospital investigation gaining steam

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The state of Florida is continuing to investigate a South Florida hospital for price gouging.

Larkin Community Hospital is under investigation from the state.

In March, Congress passed and President Trump signed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which provides free coronavirus testing regardless of anyone’s economic status.

Norma Diaz, who paid $150 for her test, said “I explained to them that the President has signed a bill, that the testing for the virus was going to be free.”

But for her, getting the test wasn’t free.

Larkin Community Hospital in Hialeah required that she pay $150 dollars by credit card before even showing up for the test.

“$150 for me is groceries for the entire month. So imagine that. I paid it because it was my health vs. my groceries. So to me I had to keep my health,” she said.

Diaz said, “I have a very low immune system, I’m always sick. I was concerned, I was coughing.”

She tested negative, but was never told why she had to pay. So she went straight to the top.

Diaz said, “When I sent my complaint to governor Desantis, they came back to me and said they were going to further investigate.”

Florida Gov. Ron Desantis said, “I’m going to ask Attorney General Moody to immediately investigate this hospital for price gouging. That is not acceptable in the state of Florida.”

Larkin’s President Jack Michel did not disclose the cost of the test at a news conference announcing the testing program. But in a phone interview, he defended the hospital’s decision.

Michel said, “I don’t think there’s anything wrong with people that want to pay and that can pay. People are happy. A lot of people are very happy to pay, and I haven’t seen, I mean, obviously people are told ahead of time, so they know that this is a specific service. This is not really a hospital service. This is a laboratory service.”

One copy of the complaints to the Attorney General say in part, “I’m a nurse who was charged $150 for a COVID-19 test. On top of that I did not receive results for seven days. I had to miss an entire week of work waiting for results.”

Another resident said, “They have seen hundreds of patients and should be ashamed of themselves for charging poor people who don’t make enough money or basically lost their jobs.”

Diaz said, “$150 just for me but multiply that by the amount of seniors that live on fixed income that he has charged. That’s big.”

This isn’t the first time the hospital has been investigated.

In 2006, Michel and others paid over $15 million to settle a healthcare fraud case.

Michel was also the owner of a rehab center in Hollywood Hills, that saw 12 deaths in 2017 after the air conditioning system lost power after Hurricane Irma.

Four of the nursing home employees now face criminal charges.

Civil charges against Michel still remain.

Michel declined 7news’ request for an interview, saying “Busy saving lives, no time for your stories.”

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.