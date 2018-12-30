SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews worked to put out flames after a large warehouse caught fire in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the blaze in the area of Southwest 122nd Avenue and 129th Street, off the Florida Turnpike, just after 7 a.m. Sunday.

Officials said approximately 20 units, including a hazmat team, were at the scene working to get the fire under control.

Video showed heavy smoke coming from the warehouse, which is located in a mostly industrial area.

The owner, Angel Gonzalez, came in to see his worst fears realized after owning the business for more than 25 years.

“Always been afraid of it. Obviously, you have a lot of interest. You have your businesses, your livelihood,” said Gonzalez, “so I just walked into it just now, and I’m fine. I’m on the other side, but it is what it is.”

The building was empty at the time of the fire. No one was hurt.

