Large tree branch falls in front of North Miami Beach home

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Strong winds proved dangerous for residents at a North Miami Beach home.

A huge tree branch fell in front of a house along Northeast 21st Avenue and 180th Street, Wednesday morning.

Arthur Friedmann, a resident, said he felt strong gusts but did not anticipate what would happen next.

“I came outside, had a cigarette, went back inside, came back outside about 7 o’clock, and we heard a crash, and the tree almost hit the house,” he said.

No damage was done to the home.

