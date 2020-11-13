Large rattlesnake seen crossing road in Southwest Florida

ESTERO, Fla. (WSVN) — Snakes are nothing new in Florida, however, it’s not every day you see a rattlesnake crossing the road.

According to Fox 13, Cory Ball was driving in Estero earlier this week when he spotted a large easter diamondback rattlesnake in the middle of the road.

Ball managed to capture a few photos of the snake as it crossed the road and went into the grass.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, eastern diamondback rattlesnakes are native to the Sunshine State and can be found throughout Florida.

The reptiles are venomous and can strike a distance up to two-thirds of their body length. FWC officials said the snake is best left alone when encountered.

