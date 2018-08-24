Large police presence outside SW Miami-Dade home due to possible hostage situation

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A large perimeter has been set up in a Southwest Miami-Dade residential neighborhood Friday morning.

Several Miami-Dade Police units are outside of a home near Southwest 240th Street and 113th Passage, where SWAT team members could be seen walking around with their guns drawn.

According to officials, there are negotiators on scene trying to communicate with a family inside the home. At one point, officials could be heard through a loud speaker asking the family to turn a light on and off to know if they are OK.

Police have not yet confirmed if anyone is being held hostage.

