MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A large peaceful crowd of locals and tourists alike have descended on Miami Beach’s entertainment district for the start of the long Memorial Day Weekend.

Crowds from all over the country flocked to Ocean Drive Friday night to celebrate different occasions, such as the holiday weekend and a bachelor’s party.

“It’s fun,” a woman said. “It’s fun out here.”

Miami Beach leaders call Memorial Day Weekend a “high-impact weekend” due to the expected turnout. Miami Beach Police said crowd and traffic control are their top priorities throughout the weekend, as they beef up their presence in the city.

“We will be implementing a traffic loop each evening beginning at 7 p.m.,” Miami Beach Police spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez said. “Our officers will be enforcing DUIs. Don’t drink and drive.”

Police added they will crack down on loud music blasted through the streets, open containers of alcohol and people using drugs.

The high-impact weekend comes after months of consistent bad behavior, often caught on camera, and violent crime within the entertainment district.

“Don’t come here if you’re looking to do something that’s stupid or illegal,” Miami Beach Dan Gelber warned. “We’re arresting almost everyone that commits these offenses.”

“We, the residents of South Beach, are very scared,” resident Brian Antoni said on Monday.

For now, most of the people in the entertainment district are being civil and enjoying the holiday weekend’s weather.

The weekend crowd is expected to grow as the days go by, officials said.

The Hyundai Air and Sea Show is also expected to draw large crowds to the coastal city. That event runs on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

