Large group of protesters gather to march through Wynwood

MIAMI (WSVN) - A large group of protesters have congregated in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood to march for racial equality and police reform.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the protesters along Northwest Second Avenue between 23rd and 25th streets, Friday afternoon.

The protest began at Panther Coffee, one of the first locally-owned businesses in Wynwood, but it has since stretched from the business into the middle of the street and across to the eastern side of Second Avenue.

The group is expected to begin marching before 6 p.m., but it remains unknown in which direction they will head.

Protest organizers could also be heard on the megaphone speaking about the need for police reform and the need for change. Their calls were followed with a lot of chanting and cheering from attendees.

7News cameras captured an abundance of signs at the demonstration, which has remained peaceful as of 5 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.