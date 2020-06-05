Large group of protesters gather to march through Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A large group of protesters have congregated in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood to march for racial equality and police reform.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the protesters along Northwest Second Avenue between 23rd and 25th streets, Friday afternoon.

“Today is Breonna Taylor’s birthday, so especially commemorating her 27th birthday, or what would have been her 27th birthday, is incredibly important to us, especially as young black women,” Paige Bryan said. “We don’t want to be able to experience what she’s gone through. We want to be able to protect ourselves for our younger siblings and also for everyone else around the world who is a black woman.”

The protest began at Panther Coffee, one of the first locally-owned businesses in Wynwood, but it has since stretched from the business into the middle of the street and across to the eastern side of Second Avenue.

“I’m just sick of seeing it,” Kayla Bryan said. “I have cousins and family members and best friends and friends, and this is more than just a hashtag. People really need to do something about it.”

The group has since started marching, and they have walked to 29th Street and turned eastbound on that street. Before making the turn, 7News cameras captured numerous protesters kneeling on the roadway chanting.

“I mean, this is fundamental to who we are as people, to our community,” Jack Vertovec said. “If everybody’s not safe, our community’s not safe, either. We really have to change this. We have to make changes. Me, as a white person, I have to make sacrifices. We all do. Let’s try to help our brothers and sisters.”

Protesters have since turned northbound onto North Miami Avenue approaching the Shops at Midtown.

City of Miami Police have shut down the entrance ramp to Interstate 195 at Biscayne Boulevard and 38th Street due to large crowds of protesters.

The demonstration began with around 30 to 40 people, and it has grown to over 100.

Protest organizers could also be heard on the megaphone speaking about the need for police reform and the need for change. Their calls were followed with a lot of chanting and cheering from attendees.

7News cameras captured an abundance of signs at the demonstration, which has remained peaceful as of 5 p.m.

